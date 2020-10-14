Join or Sign In

Winter Live Wallpaper (Wallpapers & Backgrounds) for Android

By Best live wallpaper Free

By Best live wallpaper

Winter Live Wallpaper - beautiful free live wallpaper with a set of beautiful pictures of winter and amazing live effect. Tired of static wallpapers and backgrounds? Try the best live wallpaper with winter backgrounds! Also our hd wallpapers are used high quality pictures art of winter. You just need to download our live wallpapers and enjoy your beloved winter theme. We created such a backgrounds hd so you can say this wallpapers for me!

Features:

- You can choose from several different winter background themes.

- Animated wallpapers of winter decorating your screen;

- Amazing HD graphics;

What's new in version 16.0

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 16.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
