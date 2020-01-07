X

What's For Dinner - Recipes for Android

By What's For Dinner Free

Developer's Description

By What's For Dinner

Whats for dinner is an option for people tired of their routine weekly dinner rotation. It is a clear and easy-to-use cookery app that will turn a smartphone or a tablet into a handy digital cookbook. It delivers hundreds of recipes and growing, complete with mouth-watering photos, shopping lists of ingredients, and detailed instructions, along with estimated cook times and nutrition information. Each recipe comes with convenient tags, such as Gluten-free, Fit or Vegan, so that a user can search for the recipes that fit their dietary needs and restrictions. The app randomly picks just the kind of recipes the users need. With this dinner randomizer creating delicious and healthy dinner menus becomes effortless and enjoyable. All the recipes come from real home cooks, they have been tested and approved and can be made successfully at home. They offer fresh ideas or new spins on old favorites, use readily available ingredients and are simple enough to make at home. The users just need to browse the recipe selection and hit Like to save the recipe to their favorites or swipe left to pass and go on to the next one.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.5

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping