***Currently expanding nationwide. Please download and rate with this in mind. If your favorite vendor isn't on the app yet, tell them they should be! We'll add them for free.***

Find participating mobile food vendors with this FREE app.

Find what you're looking for, when you're looking for it. Foodtrucks mark their location using GPS, so you know EXACTLY where they are. You can even get notifications when one's nearby!

You can also check out a foodtruck's deals and major foodtruck events going on around town.

We created this to help foodies find the food, events, and deals (on wheels) they're looking for.

Search by location using current GPS

Search by a future address/destination

Search by cuisine

Browse all foodtrucks near you (filter by open or closed)

Get directions using Google Maps

How to stay in touch:

Contact any vendor directly through the app

Connect through any vendor's social media profiles

Call a vendor directly with any questions

View a vendor's linked calendar for full schedule

Personalize the app to your tastes:

Mark your favorite foodtrucks

Select a favorite food, and even get notifications when vendors, deals, or events are nearby

Suggest an event you know of, want to take place, or even private events you want CATERED