Travel Smart - Stay Safe & Informed for Android

The Travel Smart App provides you with the most relevant information and tools to keep you safe and informed when traveling. As the best travel app, Travel Smart allows you to call emergency services, national embassies and receiving live travel warnings.

Travel app safety features:

- Live UK & US government travel warning notifications (including natural disasters and terror alerts)*

- Access to local country information from the United States Department of State

- Ability to call local police and emergency services in every country

- Ability to call your national embassy in every country

- Travel advice about local customs, cultural sensitivities, things to avoid and danger spots for every country

Travel Tools:

- 7 Day weather forecast for your selected location

- Currency convertor for your national to local currency

- A tip calculator that makes a suggestion on how much to tip based upon the country that you're in and how satisfied you are with the service

- Basic translator for every national language and popular local sayings

- Organize your trip by connecting your travel documents with the app for easy access and reference

- List of national country holidays

Travel Smart is the best travel app and the safest way to travel.

