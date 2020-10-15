All in one live wallpaper solution with Transparent Screen Wallpaper

Change your screen in to transparent camera display. Transparent LiveWallpaper includes a phone screen wallpaper that will show you the background scene from the back camera and convert your phone home screen and lock screen just to look as transparent. This invisible wallpaper app will give you entire new type of live wallpaper that will be surprise your friends.

How to set transparent background free :

Launch the app Live Transparent Wallpaper

Select front camera or back camera for transparent live wallpaper

Select option on top Set Live Wallpaper

After that select any options from home screen wallpaper and lock screen wallpaper

Features

Free live transparent wallpapers

Lates 2020 live wallpapers.

Easy to use UI

Support almost every android device

HD resolution

Download live wallpapers now to begin a transparent journey with wallpapers.