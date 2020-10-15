Join or Sign In

Transparent Live Wallpaper & Transparent screen for Android

By Animation effect video maker tools Free

Developer's Description

By Animation effect video maker tools

All in one live wallpaper solution with Transparent Screen Wallpaper

Change your screen in to transparent camera display. Transparent LiveWallpaper includes a phone screen wallpaper that will show you the background scene from the back camera and convert your phone home screen and lock screen just to look as transparent. This invisible wallpaper app will give you entire new type of live wallpaper that will be surprise your friends.

How to set transparent background free :

Launch the app Live Transparent Wallpaper

Select front camera or back camera for transparent live wallpaper

Select option on top Set Live Wallpaper

After that select any options from home screen wallpaper and lock screen wallpaper

Features

Free live transparent wallpapers

Lates 2020 live wallpapers.

Easy to use UI

Support almost every android device

HD resolution

Download live wallpapers now to begin a transparent journey with wallpapers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
