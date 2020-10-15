Sign in to add and modify your software
All in one live wallpaper solution with Transparent Screen Wallpaper
Change your screen in to transparent camera display. Transparent LiveWallpaper includes a phone screen wallpaper that will show you the background scene from the back camera and convert your phone home screen and lock screen just to look as transparent. This invisible wallpaper app will give you entire new type of live wallpaper that will be surprise your friends.
How to set transparent background free :
Launch the app Live Transparent Wallpaper
Select front camera or back camera for transparent live wallpaper
Select option on top Set Live Wallpaper
After that select any options from home screen wallpaper and lock screen wallpaper
Features
Free live transparent wallpapers
Lates 2020 live wallpapers.
Easy to use UI
Support almost every android device
HD resolution
Download live wallpapers now to begin a transparent journey with wallpapers.