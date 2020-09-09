Going on vacation?, Break to the beach?, A weekend skiing?, Business trip? ...

Tranquility, a little forethought and organization is what you Suitcase provides an essential tool to help you prepare your suitcase so you do not forget anything.

With Suitcase you can organize as many suitcases as you like, one for every different occasion, because it has more than 640 objects classified in 15 different categories. You handle to put in your suitcase what you need, the limit and personalization are in your hand, the application will do the rest to not forget anything.

Suitcase in addition will help you to consider certain aspects related to minimum security measures at airports around the world: Suitcase will tell you at all times the weight of your luggage and if it is suitable as hand luggage or to be billed (liquids, tools ...).

You only have to worry about enjoy!

** Features **

- Create your suitcases completely customizable

- You will have an inventory with 15 categories with more than 640 objects

- Create new items and categories

- Edit or delete any category or item

- Send by email a detailed report of your suitcase: content, status, weight, billable ...

- Customize the app with two different themes: blue or pink

- Available in English, Spanish, Russian, French, German and Italian