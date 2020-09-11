Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Stef's Pizza for Android

By AppSuite Free

Developer's Description

By AppSuite

Stef's Pizza

Sign up with Stef's pizza and begin placing your orders today. its fun, easy, FREE and available now.

Benefits Specials & Offers Mobile ordering Directions

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Simply download the app, register, and begin placing your orders.

Offers and Discounts

From time to time we may provide special discounts and or offers to certain members who qualify for these benefits. Offers are not transferrable and cannot be combined with rewards or gift card redemptions. Offers have a limited time in which they can be redeemed. Please check the offer for details and restrictions. If not specified otherwise all offers expire within 30 days of issuance.

PROGRAM RULES

You must be 18 years or older to join and no purchase is necessary.

We reserve the right to change or discontinue this program at any time without notice.

Employees are not eligible for our program.

See our website for complete program rules and offering.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0.9

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 6.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now