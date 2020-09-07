Download the app for Spudlys Super Spuds for savings, special offers and lots of delicious food that goes well beyond meals stuffed in a baked potato. Make no mistake Spudlys is potato heaven whether you like baked, fried, mashed, covered, smothered, stuffed, battered, dipped or potatoes any other style. An exclusive download offer gets you started and the loyalty bonus offers keep you coming back for perfect potatoes, burgers, sandwiches, soup (yes, the house specialty is their Baked Potato and Cheese Soup!), salads and more. Enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer as you scroll through the menu and choose your spudliest favorite and app-ealing offers from Spudlys Super Spuds.

The app from Spudlys Super Spuds provides:

An exclusive download offer

Loyalty punch card rewards

Menus and photos

Notification center

Food and Drink Specials

Discounts & Special Offers

The app is free and you will receive your first offer soon after it is downloaded.

Spudlys Super Spuds in Metairie, Louisiana is your one stop spot for the Nawlins studs of spuds creativity and deliciousness. Not just your average spuds, these potatoes are baked, then stuffed with everything from your favorite pizza toppings to crawfish and PoBoy fixings. Add some sandwiches, burgers, salads, veggies and lots of cheese, and your meal stuffed into a baked potato turns into a fabulously filling feast that will satisfy even the heartiest app-etites. Tap the app for spudly specials, carry out dinners, mouthwatering meals, and savings from Spudlys Super Spuds.