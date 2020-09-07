Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Spudly's Super Spuds for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the app for Spudlys Super Spuds for savings, special offers and lots of delicious food that goes well beyond meals stuffed in a baked potato. Make no mistake Spudlys is potato heaven whether you like baked, fried, mashed, covered, smothered, stuffed, battered, dipped or potatoes any other style. An exclusive download offer gets you started and the loyalty bonus offers keep you coming back for perfect potatoes, burgers, sandwiches, soup (yes, the house specialty is their Baked Potato and Cheese Soup!), salads and more. Enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer as you scroll through the menu and choose your spudliest favorite and app-ealing offers from Spudlys Super Spuds.

The app from Spudlys Super Spuds provides:

An exclusive download offer

Loyalty punch card rewards

Menus and photos

Notification center

Food and Drink Specials

Discounts & Special Offers

The app is free and you will receive your first offer soon after it is downloaded.

Spudlys Super Spuds in Metairie, Louisiana is your one stop spot for the Nawlins studs of spuds creativity and deliciousness. Not just your average spuds, these potatoes are baked, then stuffed with everything from your favorite pizza toppings to crawfish and PoBoy fixings. Add some sandwiches, burgers, salads, veggies and lots of cheese, and your meal stuffed into a baked potato turns into a fabulously filling feast that will satisfy even the heartiest app-etites. Tap the app for spudly specials, carry out dinners, mouthwatering meals, and savings from Spudlys Super Spuds.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.7

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now