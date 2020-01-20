X

Smoothies Recipes | Healthy Smoothies Recipes for Android

By Dawood Production Free

Developer's Description

By Dawood Production

Smoothies is an App which will help you to make the awesome healthy smoothies at home very easily.This App has the largest collection of smoothie healthy recipes which are suggested by top chefs of the world.

Our smoothies app is well organised and simple app where you can find the recipes by categories and can search smoothie recipes by entering the name of smoothie.

All smoothie recipes are describe in an easy way to make the smoothie easily and in short time.

Heres what else you can expect from our app:

User can share the smoothie recipe from app.

Our Smoothies app can read the recipe for u,it will help you to just listen the story and get rid from reading the article.

User can also save the image from app in your gallery.

You can change the article size for easy reading.

Our App Consist of :

Energy Smoothies

Protein Smoothies

Banana Smoothies

Mango Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothies

Blueberry Smoothies

Green Smoothies

Orange Smoothies

Lemon Smoothies

Juices

All recipes, text and photographs in this app are credited to their authors. Please address any copyright concerns to the developer email below.

