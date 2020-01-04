Download the Slater's Food App to order your meal, pay ahead & even receive notifications when your food is nearly ready.

Order: Place an order and pay ahead using your card or using Android Pay.

Order Confirmed: First notification confirms order being placed.

Order Ready: Second notification lets you know when your order is ready.

Order Delayed: If we're busy we'll let you know it might take a few more minutes ahead of time.

Quick and easy pie creation with MIY options

Please note: You will receive text messages and an email receipt so please use active and accurate account information when signing up.

*In order to see android pay as a payment option, it must be enabled in your settings

For any technical questions you may contact us by visiting our support URL.

