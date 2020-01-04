Download the Slater's Food App to order your meal, pay ahead & even receive notifications when your food is nearly ready.
Order: Place an order and pay ahead using your card or using Android Pay.
Order Confirmed: First notification confirms order being placed.
Order Ready: Second notification lets you know when your order is ready.
Order Delayed: If we're busy we'll let you know it might take a few more minutes ahead of time.
Quick and easy pie creation with MIY options
Please note: You will receive text messages and an email receipt so please use active and accurate account information when signing up.
*In order to see android pay as a payment option, it must be enabled in your settings
For any technical questions you may contact us by visiting our support URL.
Simply Order. All Rights Reserved
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.