Meet Sam, your new business travel assistant.

Besides organising all your business trips in a beautiful itinerary, Sam gets in touch with you anytime theres something travel related you need to know about, like....

- your flight status

- a change of gate

- a flight delay

- a 'when to leave to the airport' alert

Its more than a travel planner: its like having a 24/7 pocket travel assistant :)

What our users are saying about us:

Having my itinerary in one place for both business and leisure is perfect. It eliminates the need for all the different airline apps

"Its great to have access to all elements of my travel itinerary at my fingertips"

Just add your reservations to your itinerary and you will start receiving notifications. You can connect your inbox, forward individual reservations or add your trips manually. Your flight schedule is now at your fingertips!

Key features:

- Travel itinerary: keep all your travel plans in one place without having to check dozens of apps. Departure time, terminal and boarding gate info, baggage claim, flight status, etc.

- Free trip notifications: Sam accompanies you during your whole trip by sending you updates and travel related info, whether it is your flight status or a restaurant recommendation.

- Receive automatic check in reminders.

- Share details of your trips via any platform.

- Sync your travel schedule with your calendar.

- Request a ride with Lyft or Uber to any of your itinerary locations.

Selected clients of the following Flight Centre Travel Group brands (FCM, Corporate Traveler, FCBT, Stage and Screen) will be able to enjoy the enterprise version. Contact us at sam@meetsam.io if you are interested in it. The enterprise version contains the following additional exclusive features:

- Automatic itinerary synchronization

- Share location with your companys security provider

- Get in touch with your dedicated travel consultant via phone or chat

- One tap access to your integrated report expense tool

To know more, visit us at http://meetsam.io or follow us on Twitter (@meetsamio)