X

Piacere News & Cafe for iOS

By SpeedETab, Inc Free

Developer's Description

By SpeedETab, Inc

Hungry for more? Indulge in a savory homemade meal and other menu items such as: Full Breakfast, Appetizers, Delicious Continental Meals, Specialty Burgers, Pizza, Panini, Champagne, Beer and Wines.

With the Piacere News & Cafe app you'll be able to:

- Browse - check out our menu and coffee

- Customize - add menu items to your order & customize as you like

- Order & Pay - use Apple Pay or a saved credit/debit card

- Get Notified - as soon as your order is ready, well send you a notification

- Express Pickup - yeah, you just skipped the line! Mention your name or order code at our mobile order pickup spot and that's it!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping