Oregon State Parks & Areas for iOS

By Shine George $0.99

Developer's Description

By Shine George

Oregon State Parks are perfect places to have un-limited fun. One can find multiple options for many recreational opportunities to perform. We are glad to provide this app. to explore the state parks.

You can find state park information such as, State Park Name, Latitude & Longitude, Address, Activities or Things to do including park locations on the map.

Simple user interface.

Shows & Updates User-location.

Search nearby POIs like Campgrounds, RVs, Picnic Areas, etc., on map.

Insert un-limited photo tagged markers.

Find any location address on map & Email.

Measure distance on map by hand and get distances.

Email favorites.

Multiple map types (Streets, Hybrid, Satellite).

Enjoy un-limited fun with your family, kids, friends & dear ones.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

