Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

New York Camps & Trails - Best for iOS

By Pasupuleti Gangaraju $0.99

Developer's Description

By Pasupuleti Gangaraju

Universal App for iPhone X/ iPhone 8/ iPhone 8Plus/ iPhone 7/ iPhone 7Plus/ iPhone SE/ iPhone 6s/ iPhone 6s Plus/ iPhone 6/ iPhone 6 Plus/ iPhone 5/ iPhone/ iPad/ iPad Pro/ iPod.

***** New York App Features*****

National Parks Info - Overview,Parks, Geography, History and Parks Information.

Attractions & National Parks - Ancient Sites, Beaches, Botanical Gardens, Coffee Farms, Museums, Scenic Drives, Towns, Waterfalls, Religious and Historical Sites Etc.

Map - It is an interactive map and get turn by turn driving directions. Find traffic details, road conditions, street maps, Multi map, satellite photos, and aerial maps. Allow you to easily search and find local businesses with directions.

POI Search - Search everything at Locations & Map.

Airport, ATM, Bank, Bars, Beauty Salon, Bus Station, Cafe, Campground, Car Wash, Department Store, Doctor, Fire Station, Food, Gas Station, Hospital, Library,Lodging, Mosque, Movies, Museum, Park, Parking, Pharmacy, Pizza, Police, Shopping, Stadium, Taxi, Train Station, Travel Agency, University, Zoo

About Safety Tips:

Daily based Itineraries

Night life activities and safety precautions Getting around info in State, tips for moving around and commuting with safety tips.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now