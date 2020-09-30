Join or Sign In

Nando's Botswana for iOS

By Nando's Digital SA Free

By Nando's Digital SA

Nando's Botswana has an App to call our own. Flame-grilled chicken & all things PERi-PERi. Order now. Collection or delivery.

Find a Nando's restaurant closest to you, order for collection or delivery, and let's make it happen.

Three good reasons to use the Nando's Botswana app:

1. When you want it - order for now or pre-order for later.

2. How you want it - order it your way or any way. You're pretty damn special, your meal shouldn't be any different.

3. You don't have to ask for it - the more you order, the more we get to know you, the quicker and easier your next order will be.

Come with your cousins; feed the fam - with the Nando's Botswana App for delivery and collection.

What's new in version 1.4.0

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
