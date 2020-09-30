Nando's Botswana has an App to call our own. Flame-grilled chicken & all things PERi-PERi. Order now. Collection or delivery.

Find a Nando's restaurant closest to you, order for collection or delivery, and let's make it happen.

Three good reasons to use the Nando's Botswana app:

1. When you want it - order for now or pre-order for later.

2. How you want it - order it your way or any way. You're pretty damn special, your meal shouldn't be any different.

3. You don't have to ask for it - the more you order, the more we get to know you, the quicker and easier your next order will be.

Come with your cousins; feed the fam - with the Nando's Botswana App for delivery and collection.