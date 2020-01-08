Download the new Miller and Carter App for easier access to our unique steak experience.

Providing the best levels of service to our guests is very close to our hearts. So whether youd like to find out which of our quality wines to pair with meal or more about the different cuts and cook of our prime steaks; browse our indulgent menus, book a table or simply pay your bill more easily, this app is for you. In addition to helping you make the most of the occasion, there is an opportunity to access special treats as a thank you for continuing to visit us at Miller and Carter.

Features:

* Miller and Carter Offers and Treats

* Reserve your table through the app

* Send a Special Gift

* Find your nearest Miller and Carter for the Ultimate Steak Experience

* A special guide to enjoying your perfect steak

* Our selected recommendations

* Browse our drinks and dishes

* Quick, safe and easy ways to pay

* Share a photo with us of your experience

* Leave feedback from each visit