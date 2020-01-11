More than 250 iMessage stickers that any Vineyarder would recognize: the signs, beach permits, ferries, landmarks, bumper stickers, pins, maps, and more! The lighthouses are even animated to match each ones unique characteristic. The selection of stickers has been carefully curated and each illustration drawn by hand. Stick them into your messages all year-round!

What's Included:

M/V Governor

M/V Islander

M/V Marthas Vineyard

M/V Gay Head

M/V Woods Hole

On Time II Chappy Ferry

All Six Lighthouses

Old Whaling Church

Osborn Wharf

Old Sculpin Gallery

Edgartown Reading Room

Dr. Daniel Fisher House

The Fligors

Sweetened Water Farm Barn

Flying Horses Carousel

Mad Marthas Ice Cream

The Pink House

Ocean Park Bandstand

Strand Theatre

The Tabernacle

The Black Dog Dock House

Winds Up

Alleys General Store

West Tisbury Grange Hall

Lamberts Cove Inn

The Field Gallery

The Bite

Menemsha Coast Guard

Menemsha Texaco

Chilmark Store

The Painted House on Moshup Trail

Chappaquiddick Beach Club

Schooner Alabama

Catboat Charters

Lightship Vineyard

The Swordfish Harpooner Sculpture

A Tom Maley Sculpture

Vanessa the Sea Serpent

Blue Marthas Vineyard Oval

Pink Marthas Vineyard Heart

MV Oval Sticker

Marthas Vineyard Secession Seagull Flag

Vineyarders Wordmark

MVY Nautical Flags

Vineyard Haven, Edgartown, and East Chop Yacht Club Burgees

WMVY Sticker

Keep Our Harbor Clean Edgartown Marine Sticker

Your Market Our Market Sticker

Als Pals Sticker

Larsens Fish Market Sign

Giordanos Sticker

Net Result Sticker

Larrys Tackle Shop Sticker

Winds Up Sticker

Red Cat Kitchen Sticker

Black Dog Tavern Sign

Roccos Rocks Sticker

Royal and Ancient Chappaquiddick Links Sticker

Menemsha Fish Market Sign

Farm Institute Sticker

Darlings Salt Water Taffy Label

Scottish Bakehouse Sticker

Chilmark Chocolates Sign

Back Door Donuts Sign

Newes from America Wooden Nickel

Edgartown Paper Store Sign

The Only Store on Chappy Sign

Chicken Alley Sticker

Grace Happens Sticker

Look Street Sign

Oak Bluffs Post Office Sign

Shirt Tales Sign

Sun Dog Sign

Camp Meeting Association Sign

Menemsha Galley Sticker

Gay Head 10k Sticker

Hold Fast Vineyard Haven Pin

Menemsha Harbor Master Sign

Oversouth Antiques Sign

Classic Aviators Sign

Bike Ferry via Menemsha Sign

Bunch of Grapes Book Club Card

Flying Horses Ticket and Season Pass

Ag Fair Ribbons

Warning to Washashores Sign

Open Windy Days Sign

New, Used, and Well Used Sign

Vineyard Ferry Sign

Lifeline to the Islands Sign

Chappy Ferry Tickets

Cape Air Luggage Tag

Vineyard Parking Ticket

Please Keep off the Dunes Sign

Beach Closed Amity P.D. Jaws Sign

Sharkys Keep Sharks on Leashes Sign

To The Cliffs Sign

Mopeds are Dangerous Sticker

Keep Bikers Alive Drive at 25 Sticker

Nothing Succeeds like Secession Sticker

No Jets Sticker

Slow Down Sticker

Clam Therapy Sticker

Vermont Shop Sticker

Upis-Land Sticker

Nomans Land Island National Wildlife Refuge Sign

Nomans is an Island Sticker

Bunch of Grapes Stained Glass Window

Noepe Cairn

Obama on Marthas Vineyard Logo

Closed for the Season Sign

02535 Postmark

02535 Postmark

02539 Postmark

02552 Postmark

02557 Postmark

02568 Postmark

02573 Postmark

02575 Postmark

Entering Town Signs

Road Signs from:

Aquinnah

Beetlebung Corner

Cape Poge

Chappy

Chilmark

Cottage City

Dutcher Dock

East Chop

Edgartown

Gay Head

Gay Head Cliffs

Great Rock Bight

Indian Hill Christiantown

Inkwell Beach

Jaws Bridge

Katama South Beach

Lagoon Pond

Lamberts Cove

Lobsterville

Makonikey Head

Meeting House Road

Menemsha

Menemsha Creek

North Tisbury

Oak Bluffs

Quansoo

Squibnocket

State Beach

State Forest

Lake Tashmoo

Tabor House Road

Tea Lane to Middle Road

Telegraph Hill

Vineyard Haven

Wasque

West Chop

West Tisbury

Cape Poge and Wasque Oversand Vehicle Permits

Dukes County Norton Point Oversand Vehicle Permits

Lucy Vincent Beach Stickers

Squibnocket Beach Stickers

Lamberts Cove Beach Stickers

Philbin Beach Sticker

Tunnel Permit Sticker

Town Dump Stickers

Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Pins