More than 250 iMessage stickers that any Vineyarder would recognize: the signs, beach permits, ferries, landmarks, bumper stickers, pins, maps, and more! The lighthouses are even animated to match each ones unique characteristic. The selection of stickers has been carefully curated and each illustration drawn by hand. Stick them into your messages all year-round!
What's Included:
M/V Governor
M/V Islander
M/V Marthas Vineyard
M/V Gay Head
M/V Woods Hole
On Time II Chappy Ferry
All Six Lighthouses
Old Whaling Church
Osborn Wharf
Old Sculpin Gallery
Edgartown Reading Room
Dr. Daniel Fisher House
The Fligors
Sweetened Water Farm Barn
Flying Horses Carousel
Mad Marthas Ice Cream
The Pink House
Ocean Park Bandstand
Strand Theatre
The Tabernacle
The Black Dog Dock House
Winds Up
Alleys General Store
West Tisbury Grange Hall
Lamberts Cove Inn
The Field Gallery
The Bite
Menemsha Coast Guard
Menemsha Texaco
Chilmark Store
The Painted House on Moshup Trail
Chappaquiddick Beach Club
Schooner Alabama
Catboat Charters
Lightship Vineyard
The Swordfish Harpooner Sculpture
A Tom Maley Sculpture
Vanessa the Sea Serpent
Blue Marthas Vineyard Oval
Pink Marthas Vineyard Heart
MV Oval Sticker
Marthas Vineyard Secession Seagull Flag
Vineyarders Wordmark
MVY Nautical Flags
Vineyard Haven, Edgartown, and East Chop Yacht Club Burgees
WMVY Sticker
Keep Our Harbor Clean Edgartown Marine Sticker
Your Market Our Market Sticker
Als Pals Sticker
Larsens Fish Market Sign
Giordanos Sticker
Net Result Sticker
Larrys Tackle Shop Sticker
Winds Up Sticker
Red Cat Kitchen Sticker
Black Dog Tavern Sign
Roccos Rocks Sticker
Royal and Ancient Chappaquiddick Links Sticker
Menemsha Fish Market Sign
Farm Institute Sticker
Darlings Salt Water Taffy Label
Scottish Bakehouse Sticker
Chilmark Chocolates Sign
Back Door Donuts Sign
Newes from America Wooden Nickel
Edgartown Paper Store Sign
The Only Store on Chappy Sign
Chicken Alley Sticker
Grace Happens Sticker
Look Street Sign
Oak Bluffs Post Office Sign
Shirt Tales Sign
Sun Dog Sign
Camp Meeting Association Sign
Menemsha Galley Sticker
Gay Head 10k Sticker
Hold Fast Vineyard Haven Pin
Menemsha Harbor Master Sign
Oversouth Antiques Sign
Classic Aviators Sign
Bike Ferry via Menemsha Sign
Bunch of Grapes Book Club Card
Flying Horses Ticket and Season Pass
Ag Fair Ribbons
Warning to Washashores Sign
Open Windy Days Sign
New, Used, and Well Used Sign
Vineyard Ferry Sign
Lifeline to the Islands Sign
Chappy Ferry Tickets
Cape Air Luggage Tag
Vineyard Parking Ticket
Please Keep off the Dunes Sign
Beach Closed Amity P.D. Jaws Sign
Sharkys Keep Sharks on Leashes Sign
To The Cliffs Sign
Mopeds are Dangerous Sticker
Keep Bikers Alive Drive at 25 Sticker
Nothing Succeeds like Secession Sticker
No Jets Sticker
Slow Down Sticker
Clam Therapy Sticker
Vermont Shop Sticker
Upis-Land Sticker
Nomans Land Island National Wildlife Refuge Sign
Nomans is an Island Sticker
Bunch of Grapes Stained Glass Window
Noepe Cairn
Obama on Marthas Vineyard Logo
Closed for the Season Sign
02535 Postmark
02539 Postmark
02552 Postmark
02557 Postmark
02568 Postmark
02573 Postmark
02575 Postmark
Entering Town Signs
Road Signs from:
Aquinnah
Beetlebung Corner
Cape Poge
Chappy
Chilmark
Cottage City
Dutcher Dock
East Chop
Edgartown
Gay Head
Gay Head Cliffs
Great Rock Bight
Indian Hill Christiantown
Inkwell Beach
Jaws Bridge
Katama South Beach
Lagoon Pond
Lamberts Cove
Lobsterville
Makonikey Head
Meeting House Road
Menemsha
Menemsha Creek
North Tisbury
Oak Bluffs
Quansoo
Squibnocket
State Beach
State Forest
Lake Tashmoo
Tabor House Road
Tea Lane to Middle Road
Telegraph Hill
Vineyard Haven
Wasque
West Chop
West Tisbury
Cape Poge and Wasque Oversand Vehicle Permits
Dukes County Norton Point Oversand Vehicle Permits
Lucy Vincent Beach Stickers
Squibnocket Beach Stickers
Lamberts Cove Beach Stickers
Philbin Beach Sticker
Tunnel Permit Sticker
Town Dump Stickers
Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Pins
