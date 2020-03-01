X

Yummy .

- 8000

Are you tired of popular cooking recipes and looking for new ideas for recipes that will make you happy?

then you are in the right place.

Layalina Yummy App is your comprehensive guide to Arabic and international cooking recipes and desserts step by step with images and videos.

- More than 8000 recipes from Gulf, Levant, and international cuisines

- Videos of cooking to learn new cooking recipes easily

- New and innovative recipes

