Download the App for delicious deals and lots of convenient amenities from Jimmys Restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland. Scroll through for an early-birds menu of delicious breakfasts through lunch and early suppers, complete with daily specials, beer and wine. Check out the loyalty rewards, easy ways to order for carryout or delivery, and Jimmys inviting atmosphere a great place to gather with family and friends. Tap the App for great food and other benefits like:

Exclusive specials and savings

Updates and notifications

Loyalty cards

And more!

The App is FREE, easy to use and right at your fingertips with App-ealing offers and lots of conveniences from Jimmys Restaurant in Baltimore, MD.