Irv's Pub is committed to establishing a new category of neighborhood restaurant: one that maintains the classic attributes of comfort and affordability while delivering superior food and service to its guests. We aim to bring people closer to the production of their food and drink by incorporating local, regional and sustainable ingredients. Our full service bar features a rotating craft beer selection offering some of the most unique and complex beers from local, domestic and foreign brewers. Our cocktail menu is inspired by vintage and contemporary recipes and offers seasonal drinks crafted with premium spirits, freshly squeezed juice and house-made syrups. Our scratch kitchen provides a modern comfort menu of seasonal, chef-driven, bar-centric cuisine.

Come discover Irv's Pub, your neighborhood restaurant. Conveniently located in Hershey, PA just a short drive from Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, Reading, York or even Philadelphia.