Iraq Map (10$) for Android

By Iraq Map Free

By Iraq Map

Iraq Map is completely offline, attractive and fast,

No internet connection is required, works as GPS on all android devices

The Map of Iraq is unique with special naming convention is used, to name streets and number building numbering

Offline search of different categories, Hotels, Restaurant, Caf and more

Rotate the Map manually

Auto-follow mode, the map automatically orients itself to the direction you are moving.

GPS positioning, locate where you are with GPS positioning and compass.

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 8.3.3-Web

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
