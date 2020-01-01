This App gives information about Indian Railway and simplified version of http://m.indiarailinfo.com/

App provides one stop window to all information related with Indian trains as below.

* Trains between stations (Source and Destination)

* Seat/Berth Availability in Indian Railways between two Stations

* Trains Arriving / Departing at a Station ( Live Station ) Arrivals Departures

* PNR Status Enquiry / PNR Status

* Spot your train / Track your train including Map View

* Indian Railway News

* Gallery

Disclaimer:

We are not endorsed or officially connected with Indian Railways. We give no guarantee or warranty that information on this app is current, and take no responsibility for matters arising from changed circumstances or other information or material which may affect the accuracy or currency of information on this app. By using this app, you are solely responsible for any legal implications/liabilities arising from using the app.