Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hurb: Hotels & Resorts for your Vacation for Android

By Hotel Urbano Viagens e Turismo Free

Developer's Description

By Hotel Urbano Viagens e Turismo

Download Hurb today and unlock exclusive deals on everything from hotels to luxury resorts. Find the best booking experience with the quickest, easiest and safest travel app! Traveling is now possible with Brazils biggest online travel agency! Book your dream vacation with Hurb today.

Find the best offers on hotels and resorts for you

- We offer deals on more than 400 thousand hotels around the world

- Have personalized vacation options for you

- Best prices for you to enjoy a weekend getaway, summer vacation or winter break

- Breakfast included in most hotel or resort deals

- Wide range of accommodations to fit your travel needs

- Get exclusive discounts on hotels in the app

When booking your hotel

- Book your trip in a couple of simple steps

- Reserve hotels no matter your budget, travel no matter what

- Filter by the number of guests and hotel rooms

- Fast, easy and secure payment when booking your travel

- Site-wide free cancellation on hotels and resorts

- Get unique coupons to use in later purchases

After booking

- You will receive an automatic confirmation in the app

- Keep track of your reservation and receive updates on your hotel

- Manage your hotel bookings

- Know more details about your hotel room and hotel

Any doubts?

- Send a message to our award-winning 24-hour customer service chat that can help you with any issues you may have

- Talk to actual people!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.3.2

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 5.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now