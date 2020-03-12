X

Hollywood & Beverly Hills Tour for Android

By iApp Tours $5.99

Tour Hollywood and Beverly Hills guided walking and driving tour is based on Tours4Mobile years of proven travel expertise. By adding location aware features, we've made the tours even more convenient in that you don't need to touch a thing to start the narration. As we like to say, it is 'as smart as your new mobile device'." The new tour includes enhanced interactive maps, and doesn't require a specific sequence of POI (points of interest), in this case three segments; Hollywood, The Road to Beverly Hills, and Beverly Hills.

Written by professional author Julia Drake.

Features:

Hands-free activated GPS audio and complete interactive preview.

Location triggered audio at interesting spot circles.

Easy to follow tour guide, stop and start anywhere, or just explore on your own.

Tour Zones - preset map panning and overview of the tour.

Directions - you can get real-time directions to any spot using your smartphone's navigation.

Download it now and use it. No reservations, no sign-up process or fees.

Interactive to preview your tour with pictures and map.

No annoying ads.

Mobile software technology provided by iApp Tours.

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
