Book now your next stay and enjoy the benefits of our loyalty program HotMiles.
With the app of H-Hotels you can book your next stay quickly and easily. Additionally, you can register for HotMiles, the loyalty program of H-Hotels.com. Collect valuable HotMiles for free stays and enjoy exclusive status benefits. You have your personal HotMiles ID always with you and can collect lots of extra HotMiles with your coupons.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.