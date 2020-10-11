Join or Sign In

GreenSwapp - 100% carbon-neutral groceries for Android

By HabitSwapp

Developer's Description

By HabitSwapp

GreenSwapp is the first ever grocery store app that

a) Tracks the carbon footprint of all your groceries as you buy them, and

b) Suggests lower-impact alternatives for your worst products so that you can swap them out and reduce the total climate-impact of your cart.

c) Furthermore, we buy carbon offsets (compensate for the impact of your groceries by planting trees and investing in renewables) for the remaining carbon footprint of your groceries, allowing you to shop completely carbon-neutral.

With GreenSwapp, you can finally know your food's climate impact and make smarter, climate-friendly choices that have the lowest impact on the environment.

The carbon offsets we buy allow us to suck out the same amount of carbon emisions that are released during the production of your groceries, in effect compensating for all the impact of your entire purchase and making your cart "carbon-neutral". We do this with "Verified Carbon Offsets" (the thing that airplane companies ask you to buy each time you book a flight ticket)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.25

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.1.25

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

