GreenSwapp is the first ever grocery store app that

a) Tracks the carbon footprint of all your groceries as you buy them, and

b) Suggests lower-impact alternatives for your worst products so that you can swap them out and reduce the total climate-impact of your cart.

c) Furthermore, we buy carbon offsets (compensate for the impact of your groceries by planting trees and investing in renewables) for the remaining carbon footprint of your groceries, allowing you to shop completely carbon-neutral.

With GreenSwapp, you can finally know your food's climate impact and make smarter, climate-friendly choices that have the lowest impact on the environment.

The carbon offsets we buy allow us to suck out the same amount of carbon emisions that are released during the production of your groceries, in effect compensating for all the impact of your entire purchase and making your cart "carbon-neutral". We do this with "Verified Carbon Offsets" (the thing that airplane companies ask you to buy each time you book a flight ticket)