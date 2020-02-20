Download the App for delicious deals and a menu full of freshly prepared food from Georges in Lockport, Illinois. Scroll through and check out the daily specials, home baked desserts, catering options and loyalty rewards right from your smart phone. Open 24 hours, Georges can satisfy any App-etite with delicious homemade meals featuring freshly prepared, seasonal ingredients. Check out their homemade desserts and all-day breakfast menu, too. Whether you dine-in, carry home a great meal or opt to have your next party catered, Georges is your one stop spot. Just tap the App for:

Our menu (dine-in, carryout, catering available)

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

The App is FREE, convenient and gives you easy access to meals and deals right at your fingertips from Georges in Lockport.