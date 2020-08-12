Forkist is an ideal tool for the committed foodie or casual diner looking to quickly find restaurants and want a place to keep a record of your dining-out experiences.

Now you can return to restaurants where you enjoyed, avoid the ones that you didnt, relive fun nights out and provide better recommendations to friends and family.

With a simple and easy to use design, you can quickly find nearby restaurants based on your preferences and food categories all without typing a word.

Additionally, you can quickly record your restaurant experiences in your personal dining journal which includes sections to fill in like restaurant name, photos, ratings, atmosphere & notable selections and notes to quickly reference on a moment's notice.

DINING JOURNAL

Never again forget the details of a restaurant to make the next visit even better or provide better recommendations to friends and family.

- Easily find the restaurant you dined at

- Select the food you ate and the price of the restaurant

- Give the food and service a rating based on our 3 tier rating system

- Select from an extensive list of atmosphere and notable characteristics of the restaurant

- Notable: Date spot, Dog Friendly, DJ, Good Beer, Good Liquor, Good Views, Good Wine, Great Cocktails, Karaoke, Kid Friendly, Live Music, Open Late, Outdoor Seating, Parking, Sports, Wifi

- Atmosphere: Casual, Contemporary, Cool, Family Friendly, Fast Casual, Formal, Intimate, Loud, Lounge, Low Lights, Modern, Old School, Pub, Relaxed, Rowdy, Rustic, Speakeasy, Tapas

- Search all of your journals to quickly reference what youre looking for

FOOD SEARCH

We've given you an extensive list of possible food categories you may be craving including Pizza, Hamburgers, Tacos, Coffee, Bagels, Ice Cream, Smoothies, Sushi, Breakfast, Beer, Soup, Deli, BBQ, Sweets, Bubble Tea, Healthy, Fast Food, Seafood, Halal, Chinese, Italian, American, German, Greek, Irish, Indian, Wings, French and Cuban.

Craving a particular chain restaurant? Well be adding many of your favorite places soon! Subway, Starbucks, McDonalds, Dunkin Donuts, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Taco Bell, Dominos, Wendys, Dairy Queen, Little Caesars, KFC, Sonic Drive-In, Arbys, Papa Johns, Jimmy John's, Baskin-Robbins, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Panera Bread, Waffle House, Hardees, IHOP, Applebees, Dennys, Jersey Mike's Subs are soon to be a click away!

Available in cities around the globe! Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Dover, Denver, Hartford, Houston, Hoboken, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Sacramento, Tampa, Washington DC are some of the cities our users are located!

Features:

- Choose from over 30 different food categories

- Customize this list to show the foods that you want most

- Adjust results based on the price, rating, and distance you want to see

- Make a selection without typing a single word in as little as 3 clicks

- Find food and restaurants faster than any other app available on the market

- Save yourself time and headaches and simplify your life

Thanks for checking out our app, if you have any input or suggestions please let us know!

For more information visit us online at www.forkist.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Forkist