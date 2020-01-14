X

FoodBoy | for iOS

By Leader Group Free

Developer's Description

By Leader Group

info@foodboy.com

Enjoy ordering food and tracking your order from your nearby restaurants using FoodBoy application.

What does FoodBoy provide?

FoodBoy application helps you to search for restaurants with easy, fast and shorten way throughout restaurants which had been listed after determining your location. Also, FoodBoy application displays special and popular restaurants and offering you a quick search and close up by multiple choices.

We provide all payments services either when receiving or using MADA or credit cards.

Why should FoodBoy be your first choice?

- Our delivery starts from 4 SR!

- Ability to schedule the order to be delivered later by select pre-order option

- Order quickly (order as a visitor ).

- The possibility of knowing the estimated time of arrival and the possibility of contacting the driver through the live tracking feature

- Multiple options for sorting and filtering restaurants by (cuisine, delivery time, rating and reviews)

- Multiple payment options:

1. Payment on Delivery

2. Payment by credit card

3. Payment by wallet

4. Payment by MADA

- Cancel order through the time specified by the restaurant.

- Reorder your previous orders with the possibility of amending the order.

We welcome and appreciate all kinds of feedbacks

info@foodboy.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.9

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping