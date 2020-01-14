info@foodboy.com

Enjoy ordering food and tracking your order from your nearby restaurants using FoodBoy application.

What does FoodBoy provide?

FoodBoy application helps you to search for restaurants with easy, fast and shorten way throughout restaurants which had been listed after determining your location. Also, FoodBoy application displays special and popular restaurants and offering you a quick search and close up by multiple choices.

We provide all payments services either when receiving or using MADA or credit cards.

Why should FoodBoy be your first choice?

- Our delivery starts from 4 SR!

- Ability to schedule the order to be delivered later by select pre-order option

- Order quickly (order as a visitor ).

- The possibility of knowing the estimated time of arrival and the possibility of contacting the driver through the live tracking feature

- Multiple options for sorting and filtering restaurants by (cuisine, delivery time, rating and reviews)

- Multiple payment options:

1. Payment on Delivery

2. Payment by credit card

3. Payment by wallet

4. Payment by MADA

- Cancel order through the time specified by the restaurant.

- Reorder your previous orders with the possibility of amending the order.

We welcome and appreciate all kinds of feedbacks

info@foodboy.com