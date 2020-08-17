Join or Sign In

Fahrenheit Hotels & Resorts for iOS

By Dzign-e

Developer's Description

By Dzign-e

At Fahrenheit, we dont just promise warm hospitality, we deliver it consistently. Whether you are here for a wedding, business event or a holiday, we offer an amplified lifestyle experience. Our five signature suites are customised with every convenience to make you even more comfortable than you are at home.

"Smartphones and Tablets are with us daily and increasingly present themselves as indispensable items. Why not use these devices to simplify the lives of our guests?"

A system developed in order to centralize all the services available in our hotel in your own Tablet or Smartphone.

It is simple for you that quickly turns your mobile device into a remote control that lets you interact with all the hotel departments. Restaurant, Housekeeping, Reception, Leisure... all services available within the reach of your fingers!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

