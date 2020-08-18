Join or Sign In

Cliver App Delegate | for Android

By Cliver App Free

Developer's Description

By Cliver App

Cliver offers a shop on your behalf app that promises to let you order anything locally on-demand and have it delivered within minutes.

Residents of cities can place an order for the item they want on Cliver app. The nearest courier will go to the closest store that has it available, buy and deliver it to the customer. (Financial Times)

Order anything you want with Cliver and it will be delivered in minutes. You can order from any restaurant in your city, or from any supermarket and shop.

WITH Cliver YOU CAN:

Order anything you want.

Order from any restaurant in your city.

Order any product you wish.

Track and follow the delivery in real time.

Receive your delivery in minutes.

Rate your experience.

Reorder your favorite items with 1 click.

ABOUT Cliver

cliver is an app that allows you to buy, collect and send any product within your city. making life easier and better for millions of people around the world. Download the app for free, and whenever you want something just order a Cliver, and well get it for you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

