Download the App for Cioffis Ristorante Italiano and enjoy the benefit of discounts, specials, menus and up-to-date information right at your fingertips. A single tap on the App gives you access to Cioffis four-in-one epicurean options. Sip some wine as you enjoy an authentic Italian meal with family and friends. Bring home a meal after work (or have it delivered) and enjoy some family time. Join us at the bar to cheer on your favorite team with an ice cold beer and some comfort food. And when a party is the priority, check out the party and banquet rooms the best pizza, pasta, wings, classics and specials, beer and wine and great service are yours when you tap the App for Cioffis Ristorante Italiano.

The App from Cioffis Ristorante Italiano provides:

An exclusive download offer

Loyalty rewards

Menus and dining options; a media gallery

Notification center

Food and drink specials

The App is free and you will receive your first offer soon after it is downloaded.

Cioffis Ristorante Italian in Union, New Jersey is home to authentic Italian fare and comfort food. Whether you dine in, carry out, need an elegant banquet or a fun party room, Cioffis can help. The food ranges from family dinners to elegant pasta and Italian specialties. Of course theres also pizza, wings, beer, burgers and sports on TV in the bar area a great place to relax and unwind. So whether you wear your tie or your favorite sports jersey, you will App-reciate the benefits and rewards of a smart App on your smart phone from Cioffis Ristorante Italiano.