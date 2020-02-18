X

Cioffi's of Union for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for Cioffis Ristorante Italiano and enjoy the benefit of discounts, specials, menus and up-to-date information right at your fingertips. A single tap on the App gives you access to Cioffis four-in-one epicurean options. Sip some wine as you enjoy an authentic Italian meal with family and friends. Bring home a meal after work (or have it delivered) and enjoy some family time. Join us at the bar to cheer on your favorite team with an ice cold beer and some comfort food. And when a party is the priority, check out the party and banquet rooms the best pizza, pasta, wings, classics and specials, beer and wine and great service are yours when you tap the App for Cioffis Ristorante Italiano.

The App from Cioffis Ristorante Italiano provides:

An exclusive download offer

Loyalty rewards

Menus and dining options; a media gallery

Notification center

Food and drink specials

The App is free and you will receive your first offer soon after it is downloaded.

Cioffis Ristorante Italian in Union, New Jersey is home to authentic Italian fare and comfort food. Whether you dine in, carry out, need an elegant banquet or a fun party room, Cioffis can help. The food ranges from family dinners to elegant pasta and Italian specialties. Of course theres also pizza, wings, beer, burgers and sports on TV in the bar area a great place to relax and unwind. So whether you wear your tie or your favorite sports jersey, you will App-reciate the benefits and rewards of a smart App on your smart phone from Cioffis Ristorante Italiano.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping