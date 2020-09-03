The official mobile app for Cenario's Pizza is now here, bringing you the ability to order from all Cenario's Pizza locations. Ordering from Cenario's Pizza is as easy as eating a Pizza! With this app you can track your loyalty points, view your coupons, pay with your gift card and order your favorite food online.

Features:

Easily find the nearest location and get directions.

Track your loyalty points.

Register and use your gift cards.

Directly call a store from the app, especially when you're starving!

Place orders online.

Guest Checkout allows you to order without signing in.

Orders are automatically saved to your account for easy reordering.

Find coupons available to use at your selected store.

Follow us on social media.

Tell us your experience about the app by clicking here: https://cenariospizza.com/