Caruso's for Android

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Download the App for delicious deals, great food, easy online ordering, coupons and loyalty rewards from Carusos in Silver Spring, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In a hurry? Tap the App for your next carryout order whether it be pizza for a big game party, a meal for the family or an office treat. Youre welcome to BYOB and dine-in, too, with lunches and dinners to satisfy any App-etite. From salads to pizza, to subs and pasta, just tap the App for great food and amenities like:

Easy online ordering

Exclusive specials and savings

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

And more!

The App is FREE and makes it so easy to order your next meal right from your smart phone. Feed the family, throw a party and enjoy the App-ealing offers from Carusos in Silver Spring, Lancaster, PA. Remember to tap the app for easy online ordering!

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
