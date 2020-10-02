Welcome to one of the best hotels in Benitses Corfu Avra beach Hotel Hotel in Benitses Corfu Avra beach is one of the best hotels in Benitses Corfu and is located in the center of Benitses village only a short walk from the famous Achillion Palace, and a 10 minute ride by bus or car from the center of Corfu town.

The bus stop to Corfu center and to famous beaches is 10 meters away from the Avra Hotel. Guests can find a variety of shops, bars and restaurants in the center of the village which is famous for its Yacht Marina, fresh fish, good prices and picturesque streets. Aqua Land, a complex of swimming pools is a 20 minute drive from the property. Avra Hotel is ideally located as in closeby distance you can find all the boats travelling to Paxos, Antipaxos, Pontikonisi, Sivota, Parga and the Blue Lagoon. Benitses offers a variety of night life suitable for everyone. Restaurants range from fish taverns, charcoal-grill taverns, traditional Greek coffee bars, meze bars serving meze and creperies creating an evening and daytime full of choices. Corfu shopping at Benitses shops is an excellent choice as they are very reasonably priced and much cheaper than Corfu town centre. The green valley lying behind the village of Benitses is an ideal location for walking, cycling and jogging in nature while the yacht harbor attracts beautiful sailing yachts from all over the world.

Avra Paradise is located in the heart of traditional Greek village Moraitika, surrounded by

mountains, fantastic Ionian views and buildings of extraordinary beauty. All the most necessary sites, beaches and village center are within a short distance, 10 min walk, passing through little streets full of charm and mystery.

We are very close to taverns, coffee shops, super market, where natives gather to buy local food and wine specialties. Located in the southern part of the island, guests of Avra Paradise caneasily reach the hotel from the Airport (18 km) and travel around Corfu in all directions (from the hotel to the bus stop 200 meters). Bus station is just short distance away, 7 min walk, on the main road.

The staff of Avra Paradise is always available to advise you alternative or less known itineraries, therefore helping you to find an undiscovered Corfu which remains unknown to mass tourism.

Your trip can become an unforgettable experience with Avra Paradise. Right in the beginning of Moraitika we offer you comfortable rooms, swimming pool for kids and adults, snack bar and free parking.

After visiting Avra Paradise once you will reconsider the phrase All roads lead to Rome and will soon return to Corfu again.

