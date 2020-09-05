Join or Sign In

voip.review for iOS

By DIDWW Free

Developer's Description

By DIDWW

The voip.review app provides a public, chat forum dedicated to VoIP and

communications technology, and also serves as a portal to the popular VoIP

Review online magazine, allowing users to access interesting content applicable

to a wide audience, from industry professionals through to casual readers.

This rocket.chat-based app serves as a medium where the community can post

and answer relevant questions, propose suggestions and generally swap ideas in

an open, informative and friendly discussion environment.

The content of voip.review app is

accessible for anyone to read without registration. For posting, a quick and

abbreviated registration is required, and only the participant's nickname will be

exposed.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

