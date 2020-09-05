Sign in to add and modify your software
The voip.review app provides a public, chat forum dedicated to VoIP and
communications technology, and also serves as a portal to the popular VoIP
Review online magazine, allowing users to access interesting content applicable
to a wide audience, from industry professionals through to casual readers.
This rocket.chat-based app serves as a medium where the community can post
and answer relevant questions, propose suggestions and generally swap ideas in
an open, informative and friendly discussion environment.
The content of voip.review app is
accessible for anyone to read without registration. For posting, a quick and
abbreviated registration is required, and only the participant's nickname will be
exposed.