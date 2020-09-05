The voip.review app provides a public, chat forum dedicated to VoIP and

communications technology, and also serves as a portal to the popular VoIP

Review online magazine, allowing users to access interesting content applicable

to a wide audience, from industry professionals through to casual readers.

This rocket.chat-based app serves as a medium where the community can post

and answer relevant questions, propose suggestions and generally swap ideas in

an open, informative and friendly discussion environment.

The content of voip.review app is

accessible for anyone to read without registration. For posting, a quick and

abbreviated registration is required, and only the participant's nickname will be

exposed.