Let's start Zazenning!

You can practice Zazen meditation anytime, anywhere with this App.

A single tap will start playing the instructions for Zazen. The bell of a Zen temple will tell you the beginning of the session. You can set the session time freely. Further explanation for beginners is provided on video.

When entering the UNDO(a place where monks and nuns do their practice), let go of everything and sit calmly with your deep breathing.