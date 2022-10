Say:Im on my way- without the need of phone calls, SMS or chat messages!tjaba! is a relaxed way to say hello in Sweden. When you meet up with really good friends you want to be at the right place in the right time.But being on time can be very stressfulformostofus.By using tjaba! we hope you and your friends will get amorerelaxedattitudetotime an space bygetting you in sync with each other.Features:- Simple sign in by just using your phone number- Fast and easy to connect with friends using your iPhones Contacts- Create private sessions offriendsyoumeeteveryday, for family dinners, cafe visits or yoga sessions etc.- The app will automatically send push notifications when someone starts a session, and when moving.- Watch your friends locations in map view- Get your friends ETA (estimated time of arrival)- Location sharing automatically shut down when youve stopped to protect your integrity and conserve your precious batteryPlease note that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.