Traps or traps are tools or tactics aimed at detecting, threatening, or capturing vandals, whether humans, animals, pests, or in games. Traps can be physical objects, such as cages or snares, as well as metaphorical concepts.

Examples of physical pitfalls are:

* Animal traps, usually to get fur or wild animal meat

* Mines, a mechanism designed to capture or threaten harmless humans or animals

* Punji stick

* Trou de loup

* Mouthpiece traps, funnels commonly used to trap birds

* Insect trapper

* Human trapper

*Mousetrap

* Trapping doors, niche doors (often hidden) on the floor or ceiling

* Trap land, golf bunkers

