sms and call blocker for Android

By Photo Slideshow Maker Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Photo Slideshow Maker Apps

sms and call blocker

Numbers from the blacklist are blocked. Whatever you do, you will not be distracted by phone calls.

Blacklist saves all blocked numbers, contents. Don't worry, you will never lose any important call, sms.

This blocker also boasts some convenient setting options, such as the ability to block private numbers, or to disable notifications.

SMS And Call Blocker makes it easy to block calls and SMSs, reverse lookup phone numbers .

This application is the best for your choosing, you don't have to worry, not to bother from unwanted messages, unwanted call

SMS blocker, call blocker will offer you great features such as: Add the number to the black list,

store the message did not want to read in the blocked history.

This app will lock unwanted SMS and calls from blacklist and also private numbers.

Support password, you can protects your privacy.

Call And SMS Blocker blocks unwanted calls & SMS text messages with blacklist.

Main Features :-

- SMS blocker

- Call blocker

Features:-

- Easy to add a phone number from Contacts List , Call Log into Blacklist.

- Blacklist.

- Blocking anonymous numbers.

- powerful Sms and call blocker.

- Lock phone number.

- Enable/Disable notification of blocked calls and SMS.

- Blocked SMS will be erased before received.

- You can easily monitor blocked calls blocked SMS from the blocked log

- Block calls and SMSs from one person.

- Stop telemarketers and debt collectors before they waste your time.

- Automatically intercept calls and SMSs from private/unknown numbers.

- Call blocked history,SMS blocked history.

- Easy to use.

Thank for choosing SMS blocker and call blocker.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
