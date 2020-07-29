Join or Sign In

skin care for Android

By Canada Dev Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Canada Dev Apps

our skin is very important thing in our look so we need to care about it to be in better look

so this application will show how you can care about your skin without wasting your money and time and at

same time you will earn a beautiful and smooth skin and forget all skin problems .

**this application contains homemade masks with simple ingredients that we find in every house .

** works without internet

don 't waste your time and download it and don't forget to rate us :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

