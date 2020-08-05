Join or Sign In

seven plus clinics for Android

By Fantastic design Free

Developer's Description

By Fantastic design

We are at Aesthetic Clinic deeply committed to provide the best possible care in an efficient and professional atmosphere. Being a Aesthetic Clinic is a privilege for us. Through your trust, we are allowed to use our skills and judgment to help you achieve your goals. This is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we promise to do everything in our power to make your treatment as successful as possible.

The clinic designed to offer patients comfort, convenience and privacy

Our surgeons skilled in computer imaging, a state-of-the-art technology that enables them to show a patient his or her potential results before surgery. The clinic computer imager allows the patient and the surgeon to jointly redesign the features of the patient according to the desired appearance sought. This allows the plastic surgeon to demonstrate what is surgically possible to the patient prior to surgery.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
