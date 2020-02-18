Want to lose weight quickly and find not only beautiful, but also healthy appearance? Protein-vegetable diet (by Ducan method), perhaps is the most well-known and proven in the world.

We have developed an application that will become your personal assistant for the passage of the way.

Features:

- Weight calculator will tell You how much weight you should lose, for wanted result;

- Calendar will make recommendations for each day, and will show how many steps left to accomplish your goals;

- Diet diary will help to organise a healthy lifestyle;

- Collection of special recipes will learn how to cook healthy and delicious dishes.

- The list of recommended products will help prevent deviations from the targets;

- Reminders will monitor the implementation of all regulations, you do not need to memorize anything, the application itself will tell when and what to do;

- The graphs will provide an opportunity to monitor the process of weight changes and monitor their achievements;

- Water Tracker will prevent dehydration of the body;

- Protein Tracker will control consumption of protein.

You will see the result in the first days of using the application.