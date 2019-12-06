The Official app for nishi-ken.

Everything you want to know about nishi-ken is available on your hands!

Features included in this app

News

Receive all the latest news updates.

Alarm

Go to sleep and get up with alarm.

Lets Talk

Chat with the artists and other fan of artists directly.

M Map

Get the place and spots that the artists recommended

Cloudplayer

Play the music video like a music player.

Pickup

Check the word which an artist is interested in.

Tour

Receive all the latest tour updates.

Blog : Artist blog.

'Like' rankings with optional micropayments.

You will be able to support the artists by billing.

Some of the collected revenue is paid to the artist, it will be their activity funds.

Player(Music)

Listen to music include exclusive songs and Make a playlist for yourself.

Photobook

View exclusive photos of the artists

M Radio

Listen to the chat show of the artist, and approach the real face of the artist.

M Photo

Make the photo with the artists logo.

Video Player

watch the video which only available on this app.

Live Tools

"MaTuRi Fire" images universal flame turned on in a concert. You can light up the screen of the device.

"MaTuRi Shake" is the function that can send the energy that is accumulated because you wave a device to the artist. The energy is accumulated and is become ranking.

Profile

You can confirm the activity history of the artist and can access Youtube, SoundCloud, the official WEB site.

In addition, you can read the discography of the work.

Store

This is the page where you can list the artists of the online shop.

MyWish

It is the page that spelled thought to the music of the artist.

SNS

The SNS formula account of the artist is settled.

Feedback

You can give advice for this app.

User (Account)

- Change of the user image

- Change of the username

- Making of the self-introduction sentence

- Registration of M Member (paid member)

- Cooperation setting of SNS

- Confirmation of transfer ID*

* As for you, the same app installed in a different device can succeed current data using transfer ID.

Subscription ( M Member )

This app needs monthly basis charge if you keep using some of features.

You can use all features(Except part of Talk function) after verifying mobile number for free for 30 days.

You can not use these functions [Talk(Except part of Talk function)Music, M Radio] after 30 days, but you can keep using all features(Except part of Talk function) if you join the "M Member" (monthly subscription).

Title of publication or service

News and music related to the artist will be provided.

The length of the subscription

1 month

The price of the subscription

$2.99/month

- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases

a subscription to that publication.

Information about the auto-renewable nature of the subscription.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

- No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Links

privacy policy : http://www.maturisystem.com/privacy

terms of use : https://maturisystem.com/apply/index/artistHelp