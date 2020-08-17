Muze is a different kind of messaging app. It elevates the traditional ways of messaging into something that feels fresh and alive. Each conversation takes place on a blank canvas where you can add text, pin photos & gifs, zoom, and draw. There are no rules, so you are encouraged to explore, discover, and use the space however youd like. Whether you want to blow up your text to fill the screen, scribble out someones messages, build collages with friends in the chat, or use Muze as a powerful content creator--the platform supports it all. Muze provides the tools for expression and lets you handle the rest.