Kevin is always there - simulating presence with acoustics, lights and animated shadow effects to deter burglars.
Control and update your Kevin burglary prevention device with the mitipi app:
- Setup Kevin in your home
- Personalize Kevin activities with room type and environment
- Control and see Kevin status online
- Use geo-fencing, that means that Kevin will sense once you leave and activate itself
- Schedule time-plan
COMING SOON:
- Activate multiple locations & users
We will of course continuously update the app for you!