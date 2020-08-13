Join or Sign In

mitipi for iOS

By Mitipi AG Free

Developer's Description

By Mitipi AG

Kevin is always there - simulating presence with acoustics, lights and animated shadow effects to deter burglars.

Control and update your Kevin burglary prevention device with the mitipi app:

- Setup Kevin in your home

- Personalize Kevin activities with room type and environment

- Control and see Kevin status online

- Use geo-fencing, that means that Kevin will sense once you leave and activate itself

- Schedule time-plan

COMING SOON:

- Activate multiple locations & users

We will of course continuously update the app for you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.10

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

