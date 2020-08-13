Kevin is always there - simulating presence with acoustics, lights and animated shadow effects to deter burglars.

Control and update your Kevin burglary prevention device with the mitipi app:

- Setup Kevin in your home

- Personalize Kevin activities with room type and environment

- Control and see Kevin status online

- Use geo-fencing, that means that Kevin will sense once you leave and activate itself

- Schedule time-plan

COMING SOON:

- Activate multiple locations & users

We will of course continuously update the app for you!