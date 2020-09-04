Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

italy salat - prayer time italy for Android

By HWapps Free

Developer's Description

By HWapps

The application Italy Prayer Times is essential to all Muslim's daily needs, as well as the Islamic religious occasions and Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Everyone who manages the Holy Quran is aware of the necessity of maintaining prayer performance in its time.

Italy Prayer Times provides prayer times service in all Italy cities online without GPS, with options, (from the App Settings page) to choose the voice of the Azan.

The application accurately calculates the five prayer times (Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, isha) and presents them to you by day or month, including the month of forgiveness, the month of fasting, {RAMADAN month} The all, in a design and a presentation more than wonderful.

Italy Prayer Times application is Fully Free 100%

About application Services:

italy prayer time

italy prayer times

salat italy

aw9at salat italy

adan italy

salat

qibla

adan italy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.8

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 3.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now