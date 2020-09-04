The application Italy Prayer Times is essential to all Muslim's daily needs, as well as the Islamic religious occasions and Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Everyone who manages the Holy Quran is aware of the necessity of maintaining prayer performance in its time.

Italy Prayer Times provides prayer times service in all Italy cities online without GPS, with options, (from the App Settings page) to choose the voice of the Azan.

The application accurately calculates the five prayer times (Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, isha) and presents them to you by day or month, including the month of forgiveness, the month of fasting, {RAMADAN month} The all, in a design and a presentation more than wonderful.

Italy Prayer Times application is Fully Free 100%

About application Services:

