The iTicket.AZ application makes it easy and fast to purchase tickets for all kinds of events (to the theater, to football, concerts, exhibitions, etc.).

Each event page has:

An official poster

Description

Information about the venue (with the choice of the route of travel)

Convenient selection of tickets for rows and seats, as well as ordinary entrance tickets

All tickets are sold at official prices. Tickets ordered in the application can be paid online and received by e-mail, redeem at any of the iTicket.AZ Ticket Sales Points, or use the delivery service. Payment is accepted by Visa/MasterCard/AmEx of any banks in the world.

The advantages of an e-ticket from iTicket.AZ:

Time saving- you purchase tickets without waiting in line.

The accuracy of the data, the independence from the cashiers - you specify exact places.

Quiet choice, best places-you purchase tickets at any time of the day, choosing the best seats.

User-friendly interface - shows the most essential information.

Your ticket is always available - the order number cannot be lost, it is stored in your mobile phone. The application is synchronized with the site iTicket.AZ that will open your order from your computer as well.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v1.0.46

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version v1.0.46

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
