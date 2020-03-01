This application is wonderful because it teaches Muslim prayer step by step salah namaz ,If you are looking for a salah guide on learning salah ,then download this Islamic application now in order to know about adequate information about performance of islamic prayer.

Salah ("Muslim prayer",; informally pronounced as ?alat; pl. ?alawat), called namaz (Persian:) in some languages, is one of the Five Pillars in the faith of Islam and an obligatory religious duty for every Muslim. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual act of worship that is observed five times every day at prescribed times.

