How To Poop Properly and five Things You Never Knew

Do you know how to poop properly? Constipated? This may be because of how you sit or squat on the toilet. Read on to learn how to solve pooping problems fast.

If you sit on the toilet to poop, then you don't know how to poop properly.

Lets talk about poop. It smells bad, it looks ugly, and sometimes it sounds disgusting, too. But its a natural part of your life, so dont you want to know how it all works? What is poop made of? Poop is made of bacteria, fiber, food that has not been digested, fats, cholesterol, salt, and phosphates. Live bacteria is what helps you to digest your food. They also are what make your poop smell, by creating the smelly gasses methane and sulfur. Certain foods that are rich in fats and sugars can produce extra gas, making your poop extra stinky. Vegetables like broccoli and cabbage can be hard to digest can also add to the aroma of your poo. Have you ever looked at your poop and wondered what, exactly, it was you were seeing? Most of the time, your poop will appear brown in color.

The interaction between bile with the food you eat is what creates that creates that hue. If your food is digested quickly, it may look green. Its nothing to worry about, it just means that your food passed through your body faster than usual. If your poop is black, it is likely due to either iron supplements or anti-diarrhea medication. Yellow stool could be an indication of gluten intolerance, or that your body is having trouble absorbing fat. Some foods that are high in fiber pass through your body without being completely broken down. Corn and oats are examples. Sometimes, you can actually see these foods in your poo when they come out the other end. Normal poop should be bulky, not hard or too liquid. If you drink plenty of fluids and eat fiber, this is what to expect your poop to look like. If it is too liquid, you might have diarrhea. If its too solid, thats a sign of constipation. As for frequency, once a day is normal. Twice a day is also pretty common. If you go more often than twice a day, that may be a sign of diarrhea, and if it happens regularly, you probably will want to call your doctor. If you are pooping less often than once every three days or three times a week, that is a sign of constipation, and again, a call to your doctor is a good idea. Everybodys body is a little bit different, so whatever your poop schedule is, as long as your doctor is sure that you dont have any health issues and its not causing you discomfort or lifestyle problems, its not worth worrying about how much or often you poop properly.

It typically takes 10 to 15 minutes to poop, so take your time and relax.

Rumor has it, in other countries, people squat on the toilet instead of sitting. What are they thinking? The truth is that they know something we dont. To avoid constipation, squatting is the way to go.

Two things that can wreak havoc on your digestive system are holding your poop in and doing detoxification programs. Holding in your poop is just not a good idea, even if you are concerned that someone special to you may smell it. It is worth letting your digestive system do its job on its own time and avoid getting things backed up. Your body is built to detoxify itself, so drinking special tea or doing a cleanse can do more harm than good. Your digestive system is your bodys best cleaning system, so let it do its job. Squatting while pooping can make it easier to do this.

